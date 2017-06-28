James O'Brien: How Can Rich Pay Less Tax While Emergency Workers Get Pay Cuts?

28 June 2017, 10:46

How Can We Cut Taxes For The Rich While Giving Pay Cuts To Emergency Workers, Asks James

How Can We Cut Taxes For The Rich While Giving Pay Cuts To Emergency Workers, Asks James

00:01:56

James O'Brien asks how anyone thought it was fair that emergency workers' pay was capped while the richest got tax cuts.

Jeremy Corbyn is urging Conservative MPs to vote to end cuts to emergency services and the public sector pay freeze.

Labour has tabled an amendment to the Queen's Speech - the first vote in the Commons of this parliament.

And as James spelt out the situation, he wondered how we ever got ourselves into this position.

James O'Brien focussed

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "When we look back on this, we'll wonder quite what happened to us, how we managed to get conditioned into a position where even the very suggestion that you plug a gap in public finances by simutaneously cutting the top rate of income tax and capping below inflation the pay rises available to, to me, the most valuable members of our society.

"I don't think I'm being a hypocrit. I get paid several times more than the average firefighter does, or the average police officer or indeed the average teacher. I make no bones about that.

"It's why I'm one of the weird but growing breed of people who think that tax system should be redrawn to take a little bit more money off the people at the top and a little bit less off the people lower down.

"That's champagne socialism, because I've got a few quid. If I didn't have any money, that would of course be the politics of envy. Because nobody's allowed to question this fetishisation of profit. Nobody's allowed to query the fundamental fairness of a system that really was built upon those twin economic policies back in 2010.

"A cut in the top rate of income tax for the highest earners in the country and a pay cap below inflation, which means pay cuts, in consecutive years where inflation is anywhere above 1%, every year that inflation is above 1%, your children's teachers get a pay cut. Every year that inflation is above 1%, your children's doctor gets a pay cut, your nurse, your mum's carer, if it's in the public sector.

Firefighter&squot;s message: "We Tried, We&squot;re Sorry"
Firefighter's message: "We Tried, We're Sorry"

"Every single year that inflation is above 1%, the firefighters that went into Grenfell Tower two weeks ago today had a reduction in their pay.

"Every single year that inflation is above 1%, the police officers who run towards the terrorists while the rest of us are running away, they got a reduction in their pay."

Latest on LBC

DUP and Tory deal

James O'Brien: "We Don't Do Objectivity Anymore"

Nigel Farage Brexit

The UK Staying Together Is "A Good Thing" Says Nigel Farage

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Darren Adam in the LBC studio

This Woman Lost Everything In A House Fire, But What Happened Next Was Wonderful

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien Snap Election

James O'Brien's Thought Provoking Take On Snap Election

James O'Brien Waving Hands

Furious Trump Fan Flounders When Asked To Name Just One Media "Lie"
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawazz

Maajid Nawaz: Monarchy Here To Stay

2 days ago

Frei and Brok

"You Asked For Brexit, Not Us' Says Former Chair Foreign Affairs Committee

3 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Passionate Remainer Is So Ashamed Of Brexit He Bursts Into Tears

4 days ago