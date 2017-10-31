James O’Brien: The Only Person Who Gets To Decide What Is Not Acceptable Is The Person To Whom It Has Happened

James O’Brien has said there is nothing confusing about inappropriate behaviour and clearly stated who gets to decide what is not acceptable.

Speaking on his LBC show James said that the “existence of someone who doesn’t feel offended about inappropriate behaviour doesn’t mean sexual assault is OK.”

He added there are very few other offences that you’re expected to police yourself as the message appears to be from comments made by Anne Robinson.

