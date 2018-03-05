James O'Brien Rails Against Newspaper Bias Over PM's Housing Policy

5 March 2018, 12:06

Theresa May just announced the same housing policy as Ed Miliband. James O'Brien asks why the papers are calling it a "brand new dawn", when Miliband was labelled a "Stalinist".

The Prime Minister told developers to concentrate on building more houses and not focus on profit.

James O'Brien spotted it was exactly the housing policy that the ex-Labour leader ran with for the 2015 election.

Then, the Daily Mail's headline read: "Miliband the land-grabber: Red Ed's threat to confiscate unused land branded Stalinist as backlash grows over his plans to control property market".

James O'Brien recalled the Daily Mail headline criticising Ed Miliband
James O'Brien recalled the Daily Mail headline criticising Ed Miliband. Picture: LBC / Daily Mail

James said: "How stupid do these people think that we are?

"Ed Miliband does it, it's Stalinist. Theresa May does exactly the same thing, it's a brave new dawn.

"The Daily Telegraph said she could write the article herself, that's in the paper today.

"It's exactly the same policy."

