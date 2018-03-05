James O'Brien Rails Against Newspaper Bias Over PM's Housing Policy

Theresa May just announced the same housing policy as Ed Miliband. James O'Brien asks why the papers are calling it a "brand new dawn", when Miliband was labelled a "Stalinist".

The Prime Minister told developers to concentrate on building more houses and not focus on profit.

James O'Brien spotted it was exactly the housing policy that the ex-Labour leader ran with for the 2015 election.

Then, the Daily Mail's headline read: "Miliband the land-grabber: Red Ed's threat to confiscate unused land branded Stalinist as backlash grows over his plans to control property market".

James O'Brien recalled the Daily Mail headline criticising Ed Miliband. Picture: LBC / Daily Mail

James said: "How stupid do these people think that we are?

"Ed Miliband does it, it's Stalinist. Theresa May does exactly the same thing, it's a brave new dawn.

"The Daily Telegraph said she could write the article herself, that's in the paper today.

"It's exactly the same policy."