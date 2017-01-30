James O'Brien Rubbishes Reasons For Trump's Travel Ban

James O'Brien rubbished the reasons given for Donald Trump's travel ban one-by-one.

James O'Brien Rubbishes Trump Travel Ban Reasons This is the stinging response from James O'Brien to the reasons some have given supporting Trump's travel ban. 06:19

The new President has put in place a ban on travel for people from seven key countries, which he says is a high terrorism threat.

Following a series of protests across the world, Trump's team have claimed that Barack Obama put a similar ban in place, while others said no one is protesting over similar bans on Israeli citizens.

But taking them individually, James explains why they simply aren't true.

More to follow...