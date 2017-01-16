How Can You Hear This Story And Still Want To Cosy Up To Russia?

This is a story about Russia you've probably not heard about. So do you still want to be close to Vladimir Putin, asks James O'Brien.

James O'Brien On The Story About Russia You Won't Have Heard About This is a story you probably won't have heard about. Still want to be friends with Russia? 01:31

James said: "Do you know what the Russian parliament is in the middle of doing at the moment? The Russian parliament is actually in the process right now of decriminalising domestic violence.

"Did you know that? You probably didn't know that. You probably didn't know that because all the stories you are going to read that involve Russia at the moment are going to be looking at it from the other end of the telescope. Why Donald Trump is right to try and build bridges with Vladimir Putin.

"The Russian parliament is trying to decriminalise domestic violence and all these people I keep encountering on social media who tell me that Trump is great and letting all these people into Germany or Scandinavia has somehow endangered our women, it's exposed "our women" to abuse, they seem strangely silent on the fact that the country they admire, the leader, the dictator, the kleptocrat they routinely appease on behalf of, is in the process of decriminalising domestic violence.

"Does that mean that actually these people, these Trump admirers have no problem at all with women being abused. They just want to be able to decide who gets to abuse them.

"That's it isn't it? Strange times."