James O'Brien Takes On Russian Caller Over Salisbury Poisoning

This Russian man called James O'Brien to ask what all the fuss was about over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal. James left him in no doubt why it's such a big deal.

Anton, from Russia but now living in Swindon, suggested that the incident in Salisbury was just an internal Russian issue - a Russian spy being killed by another Russian spy.

But James explained why he was so very, very wrong.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

He said: "Very simply, when you're in Swindon, do you live by British laws or Russian laws. There's your answer why it matters.

"Sergei Skripal, a servant of this nation, lives under British laws in this nation with his daughter, in this nation and an attempt on their lives, whoever it was taken by is a matter of security and law for this nation.

"I'm struggling to see what's confusing about this Anton."

Anton insisted that there were lots of other crimes yesterday, so he fails to see why Skripal's case has been front page news.

But James had a final point to make: "All murders are illegal, Anton.

"Growing up in Russia, I can understand how you've arrived at the conclusion that some murders are legal and some murders aren't.

"They all are and they all get investigated equally, according to the crime, not according to the past of the victim.

"It's called equality before the law. And the sooner you get it in Russia, the safer the world will be."