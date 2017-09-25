James O'Brien Says It Should Be Obvious Why Labour Don't Want To Take A Brexit Position

25 September 2017, 13:09

The LBC presenter said if the party doesn't take a position, then their position cannot be opposed.

Labour have blocked a vote on Brexit during their party conference in Brighton.

Speaking today on LBC James O'Brien questioned whether the decision, whilst undemocratic, simply amounted to realpolitik well played.

He said: "Do Labour have plan? Or are they waiting to see what happens to public opinion until the last possible minute, and they'll weigh in behind public opinion.

"We don't really know what the Labour leadership's views on Brexit are, but by not committing to anything at all, at this point in proceedings - they actually enhance their electoral credibility

"Is that the reasoning? The more flesh you put on the bones the more there is to reject.

"If they can hold off from having a proper position, or even a public row, then it just allows them to remain all things to all people."

Watch the full clip above.

