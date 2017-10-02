James O'Brien Spent An Hour Asking Conservatives What They Stand For, None Of Them Could Tell Him

2 October 2017, 17:44

Theresa May's policy programme has featured more u-turns than an Uber driver with a broken GPS, so James asked her faithful what the party stood for.

The Conservative party conference opened with a couple of policy announcements from the Prime Minister: a tuition fee freeze and fresh investment in the Help to Buy scheme.

Both policies mark a departure from the government's previous disinterest in young people and their votes. And it's not their first u-turn either.

James O'Brien used the opportunity to ask Conservatives what it exactly meant to be a member of their party.

After spending an hour answering phone calls, James was no closer to finding out what it means to be a Tory than when he started.

Watch the highlights above.

