James O’Brien Takes Caller Blaming Liberal Media For Far-Right Extremism To Task

2 February 2018, 12:14

When this caller said the liberal media was pushing people towards far-right extremism, James O’Brien told him he was trying to justify terrorism.

The row was sparked after Darren Osborne was sentenced to 43 years in prison for murder and attempted murder after ploughing a van into a crowd of Muslims outside a Finsbury Park mosque last year.

The attack, in June 2017, killed one and injured nine others.

Prosecutors said the 48-year-old planned and carried out the attack “because of his hatred of Muslims”.

The court heard how online material played a “significant role” in radicalising and “brainwashing” Osborne.

Chris called James O’Brien to argue that the liberal media’s reporting of incidents such as Muslim grooming gangs was turning people towards a far-right ideology.

James O'Brien
Picture: LBC

But, the LBC presenter retorted the claim - telling the caller he was “trying to justify terrorism”.

“I’m not justifying it mate,” Chris replied. “I’m saying some people will get very annoyed and act upon it and most people won’t.”

When pushed on what he meant by the liberal media, the caller said: “People like you… Channel 4 News.”

The lengthy debate - which lasted over seven minutes saw James repeatedly ask Chris: “What are you doing to combat far-right ideology that you have quite a good understanding of”.

Watch the call unfold in full above.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid's Take On Lowering The Voting Age

Maajid's Passionate Argument For Lowering The Voting Age

4 days ago

Matt Frei spoke to Jan Halper-Hayes

Matt Frei Dismisses Claim Michael Wolff "Created" Trump Stories

27 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

“My Boss Made Me Hose Homeless People To Move Them On”

22 hours ago