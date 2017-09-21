James O'Brien Targets Lord Digby Jones After House Of Lords Exposé

21 September 2017, 13:20

Lord Digby Jones described pro-Remain politicians as "cosy in their London constituency or expenses-paid Westminster office". So he's earning his pay in the House of Lords, right?

The peer, a leading Brexiteer insisted that it was the political establishment that wanted to remain in the EU because they lived in this expenses-paid bubble.

But today's story about peers claiming money without taking part in the House of Lords reminded James O'Brien of Lord Jones' comments.

James O'Brien discussed Lord Digby Jones' comments
James O'Brien discussed Lord Digby Jones' comments. Picture: PA / LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "Digby Jones, it emerges today, hasn't spoken at the House of Lords since April 2016 when he asked a question about warships, something that I'm sure is at the top of our list of all personal priorities.

"And since he last asked that question about warships in 2016, he's claimed £15,290 in attendance fees and travel expenses.

"During the Brexit campaign, he described pro-Remain politicians as "cosy in their London constituency or expenses-paid Westminster office".

"Theresa May is going into negotiations with handcuffs on. And Boris Johnson tightened those handcuffs earlier this week.

"She can't come out with a deal that is even remotely beneficial to Britain. Nobody now is pretending we'll be better off than we were before.

"And how was it allowed to happen? Because men like Digby Jones used phrases like "cosy in their London constituency or expenses-paid Westminster office" and decent people up and down the country have been let down by successive politicians and successive governments, just susceptible after the economic crisis and the refugee crisis, susceptible on the one hand to blaming immigration for everything that had gone wrong in their own lives, economically.

"And on the other hand, encouraged by men who sit in the House of Lords to somehow think that there is a cosy expenses-paid conspiracy underway. It's just heartbreaking to watch."

