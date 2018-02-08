James O'Brien: Telegraph's Soros Story Looks Like Rise Of Anti-Semitism

8 February 2018, 14:13

The Daily Telegraph wrote a story about billionnaire George Soros being behind a secret plan to thwart Brexit. James O'Brien sees it as proof of the rise of anti-Semitism in Britain.

Alt-right websites such as Infowars uses Mr Soros as a euphemism meaning Jewish conspiracy, so the subtext of the story takes a much darker turn.

James O'Brien worries this is the start of anti-Semitism moving from the shadows into the light.

James O'Brien on LBC
James O'Brien on LBC. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "It's the phrase 'secret plot' that drew my eye. This is a nationwide advertising campaign. Whatever you think about Brexit, you can't call a nationwide advertising campaign that has been publicly declared 'a secret plot'.

"And when you factor into it that his name has become a euphemism if you will for 'Jewish conspiracy' or 'Jewish cabal', what you have on the front of the Telegraph is arguably a claim that a Jewish cabal is backing a secret plot to thwart Brexit.

"I've been saying for some time now that the nastiness may not even have started.

"What do you do if you are a believer and things aren't working out? You tell yourself you're not believing hard enough.

"This seems to me to be more evidence that what was once confined to the darkness is being let into the light by some profoundly dangerous - or possibly just misguided - individuals."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Gay Marriage

Maajid Nawaz Challenges Caller Over Objections To Gay Marriage

4 days ago

Matt Frei spoke to Jan Halper-Hayes

Matt Frei Dismisses Claim Michael Wolff "Created" Trump Stories

1 month ago

Emily Thornberry spoke to Shelagh Fogarty on Tuesday

Emily Thornberry: Equality Won’t Exist Unless Men Share Responsibility At Home

2 days ago