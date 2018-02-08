James O'Brien: Telegraph's Soros Story Looks Like Rise Of Anti-Semitism

The Daily Telegraph wrote a story about billionnaire George Soros being behind a secret plan to thwart Brexit. James O'Brien sees it as proof of the rise of anti-Semitism in Britain.

Alt-right websites such as Infowars uses Mr Soros as a euphemism meaning Jewish conspiracy, so the subtext of the story takes a much darker turn.

James O'Brien worries this is the start of anti-Semitism moving from the shadows into the light.

James O'Brien on LBC. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "It's the phrase 'secret plot' that drew my eye. This is a nationwide advertising campaign. Whatever you think about Brexit, you can't call a nationwide advertising campaign that has been publicly declared 'a secret plot'.

"And when you factor into it that his name has become a euphemism if you will for 'Jewish conspiracy' or 'Jewish cabal', what you have on the front of the Telegraph is arguably a claim that a Jewish cabal is backing a secret plot to thwart Brexit.

"I've been saying for some time now that the nastiness may not even have started.

"What do you do if you are a believer and things aren't working out? You tell yourself you're not believing hard enough.

"This seems to me to be more evidence that what was once confined to the darkness is being let into the light by some profoundly dangerous - or possibly just misguided - individuals."