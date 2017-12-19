James O'Brien Tells Male Callers To His Sexual Harassment Debate To "Sod Off"

19 December 2017, 11:54

This is James O'Brien's important response to the debate around sexual harassment - he banned all male callers from the air.

James admitted that the penny finally dropped after Minnie Driver's comments that men cannot understand what sexual abuse is like.

And so he took a decision. He didn't want to hear what any men had to say about it, he wanted to hear from the people involved.

So he told the male callers on his switchboard that he didn't want to speak to him.

James O'Brien had a unique take on the sexual harassment story
James O'Brien had a unique take on the sexual harassment story. Picture: LBC

He said: "My question to you, as a female caller... and almost inevitably, we've got men queuing up to talk about this on my switchboard. Sod off fellas. Seriously, just get stuffed.

"This is not a day for us to opine on what a woman's experience of abuse is like. That's kind of the whole point of this conversation.

""I generally agree with you but we all need to talk it..." says Martin in Lewisham. What was the other one? We've got Joshua saying, "I disagree with you." I don't care.

"Until people think that it's perfectly acceptable to grab your genitals by way of banter and flirtation, you're out of this game."

Afterwards, people flooded Twitter to thank James for his response.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz listens to Ola the Comedian

A Comedian's Devastatingly Simple Explanation Of Why Blackface Isn't Funny

1 day ago

Matt Frei and Dominic Grieved

Tory Brexit Rebel: Right Wing Press Are Damaging Our Democracy

3 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller Slams Phone Down After Shelagh Fogarty Tells Him Some Brexit Facts

1 hour ago