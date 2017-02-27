James O'Brien Sums Up 'The Great Victory Of The Right'

27 February 2017, 13:27

James O'Brien On Right Wing

James O'Brien takes a wider look at what's going on in the world, summing up what he says is 'the great victory of the right'.

James O'Brien Sums Up 'The Great Victory Of The Right'

In a discussion about disability benefit cuts, James O'Brien takes a wider look at what's going on in the world, summing up what he says is 'the great victory of the right'.

02:13

In a discussion about disability benefit cuts, James O'Brien explains the attitude towards the policy typifies the current political climate.

Whether talking about Trump, immigration, or Brexit, the lack of compassion prevalent in today's society is the "great victory of the right", says James. 

