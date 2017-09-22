James O'Brien: This Decision Is "Brexit In A Nutshell"

James O'Brien said the government's decision to sit on a report that says food prices will rise after we leave the EU is "Brexit in a nutshell".

The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs decided it was in the public interest NOT to tell them about the result of their own report.

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "This is DEFRA, Michael Gove's department on why you're not allowed to know what they have discovered. 'We recognise that there is a public interest in disclosure of information concerning the increase in food prices in the run up to the UK leaving the European Union and the first five years after the UK departure,' DEFRA said.

James O'Brien read out DEFRA's statement. Picture: LBC

"Good. Excellent. They recognise why we're interested, because it's our food bills that they're talking about.

"'However,' it continues, 'there is a strong public interest in withholding the information in this instance.'

"So the reason why you're not allowed to know what the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' own commissioned research has delivered with regard to increases in food prices in the run up to Brexit and the first five years afterwards, the reason why you're not allowed to know is because it's good for you not to know.

"Brexit Britain in a nutshell."