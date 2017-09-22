James O'Brien: This Decision Is "Brexit In A Nutshell"

22 September 2017, 12:48

James O'Brien said the government's decision to sit on a report that says food prices will rise after we leave the EU is "Brexit in a nutshell".

The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs decided it was in the public interest NOT to tell them about the result of their own report.

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "This is DEFRA, Michael Gove's department on why you're not allowed to know what they have discovered. 'We recognise that there is a public interest in disclosure of information concerning the increase in food prices in the run up to the UK leaving the European Union and the first five years after the UK departure,' DEFRA said.

James O'Brien read out DEFRA's statement
James O'Brien read out DEFRA's statement. Picture: LBC

"Good. Excellent. They recognise why we're interested, because it's our food bills that they're talking about.

"'However,' it continues, 'there is a strong public interest in withholding the information in this instance.'

"So the reason why you're not allowed to know what the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' own commissioned research has delivered with regard to increases in food prices in the run up to Brexit and the first five years afterwards, the reason why you're not allowed to know is because it's good for you not to know.

"Brexit Britain in a nutshell."

Latest on LBC

Sadiq Khan

Mayor Sadiq Khan Says Londoners Should Be Angry With Uber, Not TfL
Nick Ferrari received this call from an angry RyanAir pilot

Furious RyanAir Pilot Calls LBC To Reveal All About Working Conditions
Archbishop Justin Welby live on LBC

Boy In A Dress Is "Not A Problem", Says Archbishop Of Canterbury
Hillsborough mum Margaret Aspinall met survivors from the Grenfell Tower

Hillsborough Hero Meets Grenfell Survivors To Give Advice On How To Get Justice

West London

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Claire said it was correct to draw a comparison to the Nazi Holocaust

"The World Community Is Complicit In Rohingya Ethnic Cleansing"

4 days ago

Oliver also said: "Only a fool would actually name someone as the next potential leader of the Conservative party."

Cameron Spin Doctor Says Boris Johnson "Still Very Much A Possibility For Prime Minister"

6 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty black cabbie

Worried Caller Claims Black Cabbies "Do Not Pick Up Black People"

22 mins ago