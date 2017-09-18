James O’Brien Tries His Hand At Being “More Patriotic” About Brexit

18 September 2017, 13:39

After repeated calls from Brexiteers for broadcasters to be a bit more patriotic when talking about Britain's departure from the EU, James O’Brien tried just that.

The LBC presenter was discussing the announcement that the government’s top Brexit official had left the Department for Exiting the European Union.

Oliver Robbin is moving to the Cabinet Office and instead will now work more directly with the Prime Minister.

It’s reported there had been tension between him and the Brexit Secretary David Davis.

Earlier this year, cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom said it would helpful for broadcasters to be “a bit patriotic” when discussing Brexit stories.

So that’s exactly what James attempted…

“Rule Britannia, Land of Hope and Glory, Jerusalem,” he told LBC’s Political Editor Theo Usherwood during the pair’s conversation.

Watch above and see if you think James has nailed it.

