James O'Brien: What If The Presidents Club Members Were Muslim?

25 January 2018, 18:11

James says that all those who are defending the actions of the men at the Presidents Club charity event should think how they would react if the members had been muslim.

James O'Brien is shocked that anyone could defend the actions of the Presidents Club.

He said that if you wanted to "make the head of your average mysoginst explode" then you'd tell them that the "story had been misreported" and that the patrons were all Muslims.

James O'Brien
James O'Brien. Picture: LBC

James said they needed to imagine that it was Muslims "sticking the hand up the skirts of girls." 

He finished by saying all of these people saying that their actions are acceptable would have their "tiny little brains blown to oblivion." 

