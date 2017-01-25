James O'Brien: Why Don't People Want To Help The Poor?

25 January 2017, 11:19

James O'Brien

When people talk about refugees, the right says we should help Britons first. As it's revealed that one in four people don't have any savings, James O'Brien asks: Why aren't we helping them?

James was at his passionate best as he admitted his frustration with why people don't want to help the people that are most in need.

One in four people in Britain don't have any savings. So why are so many people against trying to help them, asks James O'Brien.

01:17

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "I just don't understand why this is not bigger news. Why are we not looking to help ourselves?

"All this talk whenever refugees are in the news. 'We should help our own first.' All right then.

"How did this happen? One in four Britons has no savings. And people, whose politics lead them to speak up for these people and suggest that they should be helped, get lampooned and shut down for being liberal, lefty, do-gooding luvvies.

"And sometimes the people who are in the hole are the ones shouting the loudest."

