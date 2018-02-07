James O'Brien's Comical Response To Donald Trump's Military Parade

7 February 2018, 13:57

After Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to prepare a parade of America's military might, James O'Brien had this hilarious response.

Last year, James said that the way Mr Trump was acting, there would "be military parades by Christmas".

He followed that us by joking that he'd be wearing a uniform next. But now, James genuinely thinks the President will genuinely get a Mugabe-style uniform.

James O'Brien
James O'Brien. Picture: LBC

He said: "That something that two years ago would have struck terror into your very heart. The idea of a Western democratically-elected political leader holding a military parade, full of tanks and weaponry.

"It's the kind of thing we used to laugh at the North Koreans and the Russians for doing. Which of course are not Western democratically-elected leaders, they are totalitarian oppressive regimes. And now Donald Trump is doing it.

"I told you about that, but I've got to be honest with you. I keep doing all these I told you sos... I had my tongue in my cheek.

"When I said it will be a military parade by Christmas, I was out obviously by a few months, but I genuinely said it. I also said don't be surprised if he turns up in a uniform and I'm going to say that again, but going to take my tongue out of my cheek. I think Donald Trump might get a uniform.

"I would not be amazed if he gets a kind of Mugabe-esque uniform, full of medals that don't really mean anything but look great, like Ceausescu. I mean just look at the history of the same kind of politician."

