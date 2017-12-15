James O'Brien's Emotional Plea For A Brexit Ceasefire This Christmas

15 December 2017, 11:36

James O'Brien pleaded for Brexiteers and Remainers to put their differences aside and just spend time with people they love this Christmas.

James was discussing the Archbishop of Canterbury's call for a Brexit ceasefire this Christmas and spoke of how he would give anything to spend another Christmas with his own father.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "My dad won't be at our table on Christmas Day. For the for the fifth year in succession, my daddy won't be there.

"And I can tell you now that if you gave me the choice of never talking about politics with him again and having him back for Christmas, I'll bite off every arm you've got.

James O'Brien got emotional when discussing a Brexit ceasefire
James O'Brien got emotional when discussing a Brexit ceasefire. Picture: LBC

"So this is actually quite an important story, thinking of going back home for Christmas and thinking 'Oh, I can't bear listening to Dad bang on about Brexit', or 'I can't bear to listen to my holier than thou little nephew telling me how stupid I am, I can't bear it'.

"Just spare a thought for those of us who every Christmas - it might not be an empty chair at the table, but there might as well be - and then ask yourself whether, whatever Brexit brings, whatever happens next, is this animosity and viciousness, this vitriol and violence, these death threats and deselections, these accusations and allegations - is it really more important than being with him or her or each other at Christmas?"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz said it was not constructive to call rational debate racist

Maajid Nawaz: It Is Not Racist To Talk About Muslims In Grooming Gangs

4 days ago

Matt Frei spoke to Bertie Ahern

Former Taoiseach Says Brexit Does Not Bring Us Closer To A United Ireland

5 days ago

Tory rebel Antoinette Sandbach was accused of "betraying Brexit"

Tory Rebel Takes Call From Brexiteer Who Says She's “Betrayed Democracy”

21 hours ago