James O'Brien's Epic Attack On "Vile And Vicious" Daily Mail

James O'Brien gave his backing to Paperchase for deciding they didn't want to work with the Daily Mail.

The stationary company apologised to customers following a campaign by Stop Funding Hate, after they ran a campaign with the newspaper to give away free wrapping paper.

Some right-wing commentators have criticised that U-turn, but James O'Brien insists they are perfectly entitled to decide not to work with the "vile and vicious" newspaper.

James O'Brien attacked the Daily Mail. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "Customers are perfectly entitled to say to Paperchase are you sure you want to be associated with a newspaper that, I don't know, describes MPs in the same language that Jo Cox's killer used?

"Are you sure you want to be associated with a newspaper that maligns the independence of the judiciary, one of one of the most fundamental cornerstones of our democracy and here is a man who hates it, he calls them enemies of the people when judges do their job?

"Are you sure that you want your your tinsel and your glittery bows to be advertised or promoted in a newspaper that will take the dead father of a perfectly decent man like Ed Miliband and completely traduce his posthumous reputation?

"Are you sure you want to be associated with a newspaper that will take a woman with post-traumatic stress disorder and invite readers to bombard her with abuse and vitriol?

"Are you sure that you want to be associated with a newspaper that doesn't mention the tax arrangements of its own owner while going after Gary Lineker for buying and selling a house in a Caribbean island a few years ago?

"Are you sure you want to be associated with a newspaper that does all of these things?"