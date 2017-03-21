James O'Brien's "Hilarious" And "Scary" Chat With Corbyn Fan

21 March 2017, 12:52

James O'Brien's 'Hilarious' And 'Scary' Discussion With Corbyn Fan

05:45

This is James O'Brien's discussion with a Jeremy Corbyn fan, which listeners described as "hilarious" and "scary".

James was discussing the Labour leader's message to members after a tumultuous day, in which he said: "Sometimes spirits in the Labour party can run high, today has been one of those days. That's because we're a passionate party."

Nosa from Hackney called in to try to defend Mr Corbyn, but when asked by James to explain why he liked about Corbyn as leader, he could only mumble: "Someone who gives me a cause to believe in beyond my personal belief."

When James questioned what that meant, Nosa responded: "You start from under 90 and then you take a circle of you."

Listeners were loving the conversation, with one tweeting:

But others, who were members of Labour, were terrified by it:

