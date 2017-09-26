James O'Brien's Moving Tribute To Liz Dawn

"Liz Dawn brought more pleasure to more people than any woman born in Britain in the last 100 years."

Actress Liz Dawn, who played Vera Duckworth in Coronation Street for more than three decades, has died.

She was 77, the soap's executive producer has described her as a 'Coronation Street legend, a brilliant actor and a wonderful person'.

James O'Brien also paid tribute: "I'll say it again, you're supposed to save the highest praise for actresses who play the great parts in the female canon.

"I love Judi Dench, don't get me wrong, but I genuinely believe Liz Dawn brought more pleasure to more people than any woman born in Britain in the last 100 years.

"It just spoke to me something inside me like nothing else on the telly has since.

"Just because it was a soap opera doesn't mean I'm going to hold back from using superlatives."

Watch the full moving clip above.