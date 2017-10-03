James O'Brien's Observation On Gun Control Is Staggering

3 October 2017, 10:56

Guns are less regulated in the United States than cheese and chocolate, reveals James O'Brien.

The LBC presenter was responding to the worst mass shooting in American history, after Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured more than 500 in the attack in Las Vegas.

And he said there is one thing that should be blindingly obvious to everyone - but Senators in the US simply don't want to listen.

James O'Brien was shocked by America's refusal to deal with gun crime
James O'Brien was shocked by America's refusal to deal with gun crime. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "He had a small arsenal of automatic, semi-automatic, manual weapons, explosives- he had a veritable Hamleys of murderous toys.

"But the reason why the F.B.I wouldn't have known about this is because buying guns in Nevada is about as closely regulated as buying ice cream.

"In fact, ice cream may not be the best example because it is almost impossible to buy unpasteurised brie in parts of America.

"For health and safety reasons, you will struggle, should your children be so inclined, to find Kinder Egg Surprises because of the choking risk posed by the little yellow capsules.

"So you can't buy on unpasteurised brie or Kinder Surprises, but you can buy a semi-automatic machine gun."

