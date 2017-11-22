James O'Brien's Pinpoint Attack On Uber Is Brutal

James O'Brien took aim at Uber following the company's admission they covered up a hack of user data.

The controversial cab company concealed leak of personal information of 57 million customers and drivers in October 2016, failing to notify the individuals and regulators.

And that led James to praise London's black cabs and criticise Uber.

James O'Brien was strong in his criticism of Uber. Picture: LBC / PA

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "The Hackney Carriage licence comes with caveats and promises, otherwise why on earth would anybody do The Knowledge unless it gave you a status that was superior to everybody else offering to convey passengers from A to B?

"And Uber have very cynically and deliberately and, alert the lawyers, with the connivance of senior Conservative politicians, one of whom now edits the Evening Standard while also taking a six-figure sum for consultation from Blackrock, an investment fund that has got a shed load of money invested in Uber. It has been allowed to happen and it stinks."