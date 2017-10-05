James O'Brien's Powerful Point On The Hypocrisy Of People Who Defend Edward Heath

5 October 2017, 14:56

James O'Brien asked why people who campaigned for justice for the victims of the Rotherham grooming gangs are strangely quiet on the potential victims of Edward Heath.

Police today confirmed that the former Prime Minister would have been questioned under caution over allegations of rape and indecent assault of boys.

The right-wing campaigned strongly against the Asian grooming gangs, so James asked what the difference is between a person with brown skin accused of abusing a child and one with white skin.

And he used the words of Heath's chief whip Tim Fortescue, who revealed they had covered up allegations of child abuse in the past to gain favours later on.

James O'Brien discussed the police report on Sir Edward Heath
James O'Brien discussed the police report on Sir Edward Heath. Picture: PA / LBC

Mr Fortescue was quoted in a BBC programme saying: "Anyone with any sense who was in trouble would come to the Whips and tell them the truth. Say 'I'm in a jam, can you help?'

"It might be debt, it might be scandal involving small boys or any kind of scandal which a member seemed likely to be mixed up in, they'd come and ask if we could help. And if we could, we did.

"We wold do everything we can because we would store up brownie points. That sounds a pretty nasty reason, but it's one of the reasons that if we could get a chap out of trouble, he'll do as we ask forever more."

Responding to that, James said: "Where are all the websites, all the proud patriots attacking that, which happened on our own doorstep and was revealed by a Member of Parliament? Why aren't EDL websites dedicated to this bloke?

"Isn't it very odd how people who seem to dedicate their lives on social media to Pakistani grooming gangs are on the same side of the argument when it comes to Ted Heath as the people who didn't listen to the victims?

"What could possibly be the reason a brown-skinned person would demand epic derision and disgust, but a white-skinned person accused of identical crimes shouldn't even be investigated at all? Anybody?"

