James O’Brien’s Priceless Reaction To Michael Gove’s Latest Brexit Claim

2 October 2017, 13:11

Michael Gove has claimed Britain will be able to export more pigs’ ears after Brexit - and James O’Brien’s reaction is priceless.

Speaking at a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, the Environment Secretary said leaving the EU would allow UK farmers to do away with ear tags.

He said that “one of reasons” why Britain hasn’t been “as successful as we might have been at selling pigs’ ears to China is that EU rules dictate that pigs, like all livestock, have ear tags”.

“Unpierced pigs’ ears are worth more,” Mr Gove added.

The revelation made James’ jaw drop as he delivered the most spectacular response to the news.

Speaking in utter disbelief on LBC, he said: “The Environment Secretary has just suggested that one of the big upsides and remember he's the Environment Secretary and he's a key Brextremist and he's desperately searching for things he can throw to the mob, desperately searching and the best he's got is unpierced pigs ears being exported to China.

“I would remind you that if you find that offensive, absurd and disgusting then you are unpatriotic.”

Watch James in action above.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien's suggestion for improving the Ukip logo

James O'Brien's Hilarious Take On The New Ukip Logo

Maajid Nawaz was shocked by what Yoshi told him

Maajid Nawaz's Powerful Response To Jewish Woman Considering Fleeing The UK
Nick Ferrari received this call from an angry RyanAir pilot

Furious Ryanair Pilot Calls LBC To Reveal All About Working Conditions
Archbishop Justin Welby live on LBC

Boy In A Dress Is "Not A Problem", Says Archbishop Of Canterbury

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Chris told Maajid that the Bible was "science"

Christian Caller Tries To Use The Bible To Convince Maajid Abortion Is Wrong

20 hours ago

Matt Frei asked the Conservative MP if he thought Theresa and Boris were playing good cop, bad cop.

Irritated John Redwood: Boris Johnson's Media Insubordination Is "Extremely Helpful"

2 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty meets the man who has partied inside the Playboy Mansion.

Remarkable Call Reveals What Life Was Like Inside The Playboy Mansion

3 days ago