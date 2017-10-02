James O’Brien’s Priceless Reaction To Michael Gove’s Latest Brexit Claim

Michael Gove has claimed Britain will be able to export more pigs’ ears after Brexit - and James O’Brien’s reaction is priceless.

Speaking at a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, the Environment Secretary said leaving the EU would allow UK farmers to do away with ear tags.

He said that “one of reasons” why Britain hasn’t been “as successful as we might have been at selling pigs’ ears to China is that EU rules dictate that pigs, like all livestock, have ear tags”.

“Unpierced pigs’ ears are worth more,” Mr Gove added.

The revelation made James’ jaw drop as he delivered the most spectacular response to the news.

Speaking in utter disbelief on LBC, he said: “The Environment Secretary has just suggested that one of the big upsides and remember he's the Environment Secretary and he's a key Brextremist and he's desperately searching for things he can throw to the mob, desperately searching and the best he's got is unpierced pigs ears being exported to China.

“I would remind you that if you find that offensive, absurd and disgusting then you are unpatriotic.”

Watch James in action above.