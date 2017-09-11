James O’Brien’s Response To “Boy In Dress” Story Is Incredibly Powerful

11 September 2017, 13:31

This is James O’Brien’s must-watch response to a Christian family who are preparing to sue their children’s Church of England primary school because it allowed a boy to wear a dress.

This is James O’Brien’s must-watch response to a Christian family who are preparing to sue their children’s Church of England primary school because it allowed a boy to wear a dress.

The parents withdrew their six-year-old from the unnamed school after a young male was allowed to attend class in a dress.

James O&squot;Brien&squot;s knockout response to "boy in dress" story.
Picture: PA/LBC

They now intend to educate him at home on the Isle of Wight along with his eight-year-old brother, according to reports.

Discussing the story on his LBC show on Monday, the penny dropped for James and his response was powerful.

He said: “I don’t understand the impulse of a parent who sees somebody else doing everything they can to make their child happy and as a result of that decides to remove their own child from school while claiming to be Christian.”

He continued: “In order to approve of what this couple are doing you have to disapprove of parents doing what they can to stop their children from wanting to be dead or harm themselves.

“It’s not some whimsical decision… you wouldn’t expose yourself to this level of criticism and scrutiny unless you felt you had no choice.

“Well, the choice is to consign your child to a life of misery and possibly self harm and an early grave or to do everything you can to help them become the person they want to be.”

Watch above.

Latest on LBC

Natalie said she was a creationist, and that God doesn't make mistakes

James O'Brien Swiftly Dismantles A Creationist Caller's Prejudice Against Transgender People
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land
Shelagh had little time for Tom's claim people "should stick to their own group"

Remarkable Moment Shelagh Receives Call From A White Nationalist

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien Snap Election

James O'Brien's Thought Provoking Take On Snap Election

James O'Brien Waving Hands

Furious Trump Fan Flounders When Asked To Name Just One Media "Lie"
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid highlighted the irony of the family's decision

Maajid Nawaz: It's Hypocritical To Complain About Boy Wearing Dress To CoE School

1 day ago

Michael Russell told Matt Frei there was no positive outcome for Brexit

Michael Russell: "There Is No Such Thing As A Good Brexit"

2 days ago

Sir Michael Wilshaw

Christian Parents Suing School Over Boy In Dress Branded “Silly” By Ex-Ofsted Chief

12 mins ago