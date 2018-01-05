James O’Brien’s Must-Watch Take On The Explosive Trump Revelations

Donald Trump’s core support will now describe Steve Bannon, the man who invented fake news, as fake news, a baffled James O’Brien has said.

He questioned how fans of the President could still stand by him following explosive allegations made by his former chief strategist.

In a new explosive book, Bannon described a meeting with a group of Russians attended by Trump’s son as “treasonous”.

Speaking to author Michael Wolff, the head of Breitbart News predicted the investigation into alleged collusion would: “crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV”.

But even with these damaging allegations, James still can’t get his head around why people are still backing the president.

He said: “How can you be presented with a year's, 18-months worth of incontrovertible evidence that the man is monstrous, not just his self-confessed sex crimes the fact that he boasts about the kind of behaviour that when it was undertaken by three refugees in Cologne last New Year's Eve, the far-right and the alt-right went into collective meltdown?

“Exactly the same behaviour, going up to women and grabbing their genitals, the president of America boasts about it, three refugees in Cologne last New Year's Eve were accused of it and the website run by Donald Trump's best mate, Steve Bannon, went into absolute meltdown.

“They sent the stories around the world that this was evidence of some massive malaise that men like that were the worst of the worst of the worst and the last people that we wanted in our country except if he's president."

Picture: PA/LBC

He continued: “That's another moment where you would think 99.9 percent of people listening will just go 'Oh yeah. God, yeah well Donald Trump's boasted about doing exactly what refugees in Cologne did two or three New Year's Eves ago - why am I obsessing about the people in Cologne and cheering for the president?’”

“The answer is Steve Bannon at Breitbart… So Steve Bannon creates a world in which three refugees committing sexual assault in Cologne two New Year's Eves ago is internationally significant but Donald Trump boasting about it is locker room talk.

“That's where we are and now even Steve Bannon has folded, even Steve Bannon has given up on the pretence that this is anything other than a deeply, deeply sick man undertaking deeply, deeply dangerous policies but it won't shift.”