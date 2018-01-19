James O'Brien's Withering Take On The Boris Bridge To France

Why did Boris Johnson suggest the idea of building a bridge to France? James O'Brien says it's to distract from the terrible news that came from the meeting with Emmanuel Macron.

The French President announced that if The City wanted to keep it's place in the free market, then the UK would have to keep paying to the EU and obeying their laws.

But what are the papers talking about? A bridge that will never be built.

James O'Brien said the Boris Bridge is distracting from the real issues. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "I could sit here and wax lyrical about the fact that Theresa May has promised the French that we will take in more refugees, she has agreed with the French that we will fast track application processes shortening that period from six months to one month, she's agreed to give £45million to the French government in order to help with border control in Calais and elsewhere.

"And the bulk of the British media is going to completely ignore all of this. Why? Because the bulk of the British media told you that Brexit was a good idea.

"You are now being denied proper news and on the rare occasions that somebody dares to put their head above the parapet with proper news, well you know what happens.

"So today it's all about a bridge.

"Not about the fact that if we want to carry on operating the City of London, which is one of the major mainstays of our entire economic health, then we're going to have to carry on following laws set by the European Union and we're going to carry on paying them for the privilege."