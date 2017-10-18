James's Perfect Response To Tweeters Who Criticised Benefits Caller Over His Cat

18 October 2017, 14:52

Some tweeters turned on this benefits claimant when he revealed that one of the reasons he was struggling for money because he had a cat. James O'Brien had the perfect response to them.

Deon told James O'Brien of how difficult he has found life since moving on to Universal Credit, with no payment coming to him for two months while he waits for it to kick in.

His story was so moving.

James O'Brien responded wonderfully to people who criticised a caller for having a cat whilst on benefits
James O'Brien responded wonderfully to people who criticised a caller for having a cat whilst on benefits. Picture: PA / LBC

And then, when James asked him why he was struggling to get a job, Deon responded: "A lot of the jobs around my area are zero hours contracts or they are part time.

"And because I'm a private tenant, with my rent, all my monthly bills and the fact that I've got a cat to look after as well..."

That led some people on social media to claim that he is not as poor as he claimed if he can afford to took after a cat.

But James had the perfect answer. He said: "I read an article this week after the relationship between pet ownership and the prevention of suicide and the number of people who say they may have been tempted down that horrible path if they hadn't had the devotion and dedication of a pet.

"So you can snigger and sneer and snarl all you like, but you know, what's the alternative."

