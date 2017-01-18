The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration

18 January 2017, 12:30

James O'Brien screaming

This is the call with a Brexiteer that left James O'Brien screaming in frustration.

Robert in Medway called James to say he was celebrating Theresa May's announcement of a hard Brexit.

The Caller That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration

This is how James O'Brien's latest conversation with a Brexiteer ended.

06:27

He said a local warehouse was offering jobs more to foreign workers than to locals. But it soon turned out that Robert applied for and got a job there.

Despite agreeing with what James was putting to him that Brexit wasn't going to help, Robert still insisted he was right.

It left James letting out a primeval scream into the microphone in frustration.

Watch the clip above to see what led to it.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Hands LBC

Enraged Dad Wants Farage To Answer For Trump

Shelagh FullFact

Why Are We Leaving Single Market? Even Brexiteers Wanted To Stay, Says Shelagh
Nigel Farage Hands Up

Nigel Farage's Feisty Response To Remainer's Tough Questions

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

3 months ago

James O'Brien Chris Leave

'You Wanted British Law, You Got British Law. Why Are You Cross?'

2 months ago

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

3 months ago

James O'Brien Head In Hands 2

James O'Brien Has A Simple Question For This Furious Leave Voter

14 days ago

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

6 months ago

LBC Screengrab

James O'Brien's Monologue On Jo Cox Is A Must-Listen

7 months ago

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid On Labour

Maajid Lists Labour MPs Who Should Move To The Liberal Democrats

3 days ago

Matt Frei On NHS

'A Free NHS Will Cease To Exist' Says Leading Doctor

4 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty Charmed

Woman Interrupts Her Brother's Call To LBC Defending Trump

2 days ago