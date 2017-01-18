The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration

This is the call with a Brexiteer that left James O'Brien screaming in frustration.

Robert in Medway called James to say he was celebrating Theresa May's announcement of a hard Brexit.

He said a local warehouse was offering jobs more to foreign workers than to locals. But it soon turned out that Robert applied for and got a job there.

Despite agreeing with what James was putting to him that Brexit wasn't going to help, Robert still insisted he was right.

It left James letting out a primeval scream into the microphone in frustration.

