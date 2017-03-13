Leave Voter Performs So Many U-Turns When Discussing Brexit With James O'Brien

13 March 2017, 12:22

Leave Voter's Many U-Turns When Talking To James O'Brien

03:43

This Leave voter called James O'Brien to say everything is going to be OK. How many U-turns can you count in the four minutes he was on air?

James in Hackney said that it would be a good thing that Spanish vets would leave Britain after Brexit as it would allow us to train up our own vets.

But as James asks him a series of simple questions, his arguments all slowly fall apart, until he ends up arguing the exact opposite point that he called up about.

From freedom of movement to NHS staff and even a points-based system, this call is a classic James O'Brien moment.

