Lord Patten: Jacob Rees-Mogg Allowed The Image Of Himself To Take Over

27 March 2018, 13:44

The Tory peer told James O'Brien he thinks Jacob Rees-Mogg has the same views now as when he was eight years-old and that Brexiteers are "prepared to settle for anything".

Lord Patten took aim at Brexiteers while speaking to James O'Brien, claiming they recognise "people wouldn't go along with the idea of a hard Brexit with an over-the-cliff onto the rocks Brexit.

"They're now prepared to settle for anything.

"So it's not a question of 'no deal is better than a bad deal', the question is 'a bad deal is better than still having the possibility with no deal of still being inside the European Union'.

"So they're prepared to put lipstick on a pig if necessary."

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Lord Patten
Jacob Rees-Mogg and Lord Patten. Picture: LBC

Lord Patten described meeting an eight-year-old Jacob Rees-Mogg, describing him as a "charming eccentric little boy."

"He had the same views as when he was eight than he has when he's 48.

"Most of us grow up along the way.

"He's allowed the image of himself to take him over."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz in the LBC studio

Does Our Electoral Law Need Reform After Vote Leave Spending Allegations?

2 days ago

Matt Frei in the LBC studio.

Matt Frei Says Data Row Raises Serious Questions About Our Relationship With Social Media

3 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty mural

Shelagh Accuses Caller Of “Wallowing In Ignorance” Over Anti-Semitic Mural

1 day ago