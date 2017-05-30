Man To Move £180 Million Business To Spain Because Of Brexit

30 May 2017, 13:35

Man To Move £180 Million Business To Spain Because Of Brexit

03:21

This business owner said he will move his multi-million pound empire to Spain because of the effects of Brexit.

"No deal is better than a bad deal" is the mantra peddled by May, but James O'Brien was on a mission to find out what this actually means, and asked his listeners for their take on it. 

James O'Brien Rips Apart May's "No Deal Is Better Than A Bad Deal" Claim

One caller in particular feels very passionately about this, and told James O'Brien why he won't wait around to find out whether the UK gets a good deal, or even one at all. 

He told James he's already begun the process of moving his business to Spain. 

The caller said: "I was one of the 48 per cent who really didn't want to leave, and post the decision, my company will be leaving the United Kingdom. 

"We'll be actually going to Spain."

James replied:"Oh."

He added: "We do a bit of pantomime on this programme, obviously a little bit of provocation, and then someone like you rings in and reminds me this is the cold, hard reality for people, and for you it's a commercial decision, for other people it's uprooting their entire families."

The caller said: "We had no choice...simply because of what happened to the pound against the euro." 

He said that he is "fortunate" because he can take 80 per cent of his work force with him. 

James said: "So that's all your taxes, their taxes, corporation tax, income tax, all taxes now going into the Spanish exchequer."

The real shock came when he told James how much his business was worth - £180 million.  

James said: "Shut up. I thought it was just an anchovy stall or something like that, £180 million pounds? Can't you sit tight until you see what the deal is?

"Because it could be better than what you've got now, couldn't it? Somehow? Somewhere? Some way?"

The caller, whose company provides refrigeration units for trucks and commercial units, responded: "The customers are terribly nervous about having to pay tariffs.

"What we supply they would put a tariff on it, so we made the decision."

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
obrien may debate

James O'Brien Rips Apart May's "No Deal Is Better Than A Bad Deal" Claim
Nigel Farage Merkel

Nigel Farage: Merkel Is The Real Threat To Nato, Not Trump

Maajid Nawaz internment

Maajid: I Was A Victim Of Internment, Here's Why It Doesn't Work

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien Snap Election

James O'Brien's Thought Provoking Take On Snap Election

James O'Brien Waving Hands

Furious Trump Fan Flounders When Asked To Name Just One Media "Lie"
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Speaks To Man He Tried To Recruit

Man Who Maajid Tried To Recruit To "Islamist Ideology" 23 Years Ago Phones In

3 days ago

Matt talking to camera

"Why Donald Trump Did What Barack Obama Failed To Do"

1 month ago

Shelagh and Jeremy

Tearful Caller Tells Shelagh Jeremy Corbyn Is 'Her Only Hope'

7 mins ago