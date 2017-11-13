The Moment James O'Brien Finally Understood Where Brexiteers Are Coming From

Now Discussing
13 November 2017, 15:43
The LBC presenter's eyes were opened when this caller told him about the situation in Northern Ireland.
James O'Brien has had a revelation.
After speaking to an LBC caller the presenter said he finally empathised with the Brexiteers.
James was discussing the Irish border with Paul, from Dublin. Paul said: "There has to be a hard border, there can't be anything else. The UK is leaving the single market. They're leaving the ECJ, in 17 months there has to be a hard border."
"This perhaps the one area where I get a bit Brexit-y," James replied, conceding he didn't know as much about the subject.
"This is it. When you focus entirely on the fact and the actual established evidence, Paul's right, but I don't want to believe him.
"So this is what it feels like to be a Brexiteer.
"Oh my god, what an amazing moment.
"The man is talking absolutely incontrovertible sense, he's clearly a lot more informed about this issue than I am.
"But I don't wan't to believe him, so I won't, and that's how Brexit happened."
Shelagh Fogarty had just entered the studio ahead of her own show and quipped "I think you've had a moment of encounter, as they say."
Watch the revelation at the top of this page.