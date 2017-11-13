The Moment James O'Brien Finally Understood Where Brexiteers Are Coming From

The LBC presenter's eyes were opened when this caller told him about the situation in Northern Ireland.

James O'Brien has had a revelation.

After speaking to an LBC caller the presenter said he finally empathised with the Brexiteers.

James was discussing the Irish border with Paul, from Dublin. Paul said: "There has to be a hard border, there can't be anything else. The UK is leaving the single market. They're leaving the ECJ, in 17 months there has to be a hard border."

"This perhaps the one area where I get a bit Brexit-y," James replied, conceding he didn't know as much about the subject.

"This is it. When you focus entirely on the fact and the actual established evidence, Paul's right, but I don't want to believe him.

"So this is what it feels like to be a Brexiteer.

"Oh my god, what an amazing moment.

"The man is talking absolutely incontrovertible sense, he's clearly a lot more informed about this issue than I am.

"But I don't wan't to believe him, so I won't, and that's how Brexit happened."

Shelagh Fogarty had just entered the studio ahead of her own show and quipped "I think you've had a moment of encounter, as they say."

Watch the revelation at the top of this page.