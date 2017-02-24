This Moment Perfectly Illustrates Why Corbyn Can't Win An Election

24 February 2017, 11:09

James O'Brien

This one moment with James O'Brien perfectly illustrates exactly why Jeremy Corbyn will never win a General Election.

James was talking to Rob in Hayes, who was discussing Labour's disappointing by-election performance in Copeland.

As he mentioned Mr Corbyn, James suggested they dip into his press conference on "The Path To Brexit". And this is what they heard.

James O'Brien Shows Why Corbyn Lost Copeland By-Election

This one moment with James O'Brien perfectly illustrates exactly why Jeremy Corbyn will never win a General Election.

01:16

Afterwards, James simply said: "And there, in a nutshell is why they didn't win in Copeland.

"That was random. That was completely live. He could have been sticking it to the man when we went across to it and we'd have come back and said we might have to review our opinion of him.

"Do you know who I feel sorry for? The satirists. What the hell are they going to do now?"

Watch the remarkable clip above.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Apologises For Predicting Wrong Immig

Nigel Farage Apologises For Predicting Wrong Immigration Statistics

James O'Brien dewy eyed

Facing Death With Dignity: The Most Life Affirming Call You'll Hear
James O'Brien Headphones

'After 47 Years, My Spanish Husband Doesn't Feel Welcome In The UK Any More'

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

4 months ago

James O'Brien Waving Hands

Furious Trump Fan Flounders When Asked To Name Just One Media "Lie"

7 days ago

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

4 months ago

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

8 months ago

LBC Screengrab

James O'Brien's Monologue On Jo Cox Is A Must-Listen

8 months ago

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration

1 month ago

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

Ages ago

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz Spoke To The Daily Beast Editor

'The Trump Administration Are Not At War With The Media But The Truth'

6 days ago

Matt Frei Spoke To Barbara Winton

Daughter Of Nicholas Winton: 'My Father Urged Theresa May To Show Compassion'

13 days ago

Shelagh Spoke To The Reporter Challenged By Trump

Reporter Shut Down By Trump In Conference Defends President

6 days ago