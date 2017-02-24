This Moment Perfectly Illustrates Why Corbyn Can't Win An Election

This one moment with James O'Brien perfectly illustrates exactly why Jeremy Corbyn will never win a General Election.

James was talking to Rob in Hayes, who was discussing Labour's disappointing by-election performance in Copeland.

As he mentioned Mr Corbyn, James suggested they dip into his press conference on "The Path To Brexit". And this is what they heard.

Afterwards, James simply said: "And there, in a nutshell is why they didn't win in Copeland.

"That was random. That was completely live. He could have been sticking it to the man when we went across to it and we'd have come back and said we might have to review our opinion of him.

"Do you know who I feel sorry for? The satirists. What the hell are they going to do now?"

Watch the remarkable clip above.