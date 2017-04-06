James Shuts Down Mother Who Tried To Justify Term Time Trip To Florida

James O'Brien shut down this "irresponsible" mother when she tried to justify taking her kids out of school for a trip to Florida.

Anna from Biggin Hill phoned into James O'Brien's show after a father today (Thursday) lost his court battle contesting a fine for taking his daughter on an unauthorised term-time holiday.

The father, Jon Platt, said the decision, over a trip to Florida, meant the "state was taking the rights away from parents".

James O'Brien thinks that parents should respect school rules, and this mother said she thinks so too, but this getaway, also to Florida, is too good to miss.

Anna said: "Where I agree that children shouldn't be taken out of school during term time, I'm actually taking my children out of school in four weeks time for two weeks to go to Florida."

James said: "Hang on a minute, either you disagree with it, or you don't disagree with it."

Anna, laughing, replied: "If I didn't have the choice I would do it in term time but."

James said: "Oh they're making you go to Florida? You're being forced to go to Florida? That's disgusting."

Anna replied: "No I'm choosing to go."

James responded: "Oh, so you do have the choice."

The pair went onto discuss the ruling, with Anna saying she knows if everybody took their children out of school for a holiday there would be "chaos".

She added that because she is going on holiday during term time, it is £5,000 cheaper.

James said: "You can't afford that holiday then. So when you can't afford something, the best thing to do is not buy it."

Anna added that the fine is not going to put her off, as she can afford it.

James was not impressed. He said: "Your laughing at everything I say...but I would keep sticking zeros on it until it actually worked and stopped you from teaching your children that school rules don't matter."

Following further discussion, Anna said: "I'm finding it difficult to put myself across."

James replied: "No your not, your putting yourself across perfectly, and your coming across, with the greatest love and affection, as a deeply irresponsible parent."