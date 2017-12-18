James O'Brien: The One Prejudice Brexit Bigots Will Never Indulge

Despite the weapons-grade levels of ignorance that exist in the Trump/Brexit paradigm, there is one prejudice their bigotry will not extend to, James O'Brien said.

James O'Brien reckons he's onto something.

The LBC presenter believes he has identified one bigotry that even the zealous supporters of Trump and Brexit dare not indulge.

"I've got a little theory in the pipeline," James said. "Of all the things we're going backwards on: racism, colour-based racism, anti-Semitism, all of the bigotries that have been unleashed.

"Whether it's related to Brexit or not, or Donald Trump, white supremacism, anti-disabled rhetoric, rich white men being able to do what they want to 14-year-old girls.

"The one thing I cannot imagine is going back to the days where we ostracised left-handed people.

"I'm putting my reputation on the line here.

"I will buy into almost any other resurrected bigotry during these weird political times, encapsulated by the Trump-Brexit paradigm.

"But even that level of weapons-grade ignorance and fear mongering will not signal a return to the days where left-handed people got burnt as witches and ostracised from polite society.

"I wish I hadn't said that out loud."

