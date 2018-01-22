"Our Current Army Is Barely Better Than Nothing", Veteran Tells James O'Brien

22 January 2018, 11:01

What could the UK Army do if Russia attacked tomorrow? This Army veteran told James O'Brien we'd be able to resist for only nine hours.

Nick in Wandsworth was in a Battletank Regiment and claimed that constant cuts to funding as left the Army as "a bare minimum to keep people happy".

And he revealed conversations he'd had with other former soldiers over how we could repel a Russian invasion - and the result doesn't look good.

James was worried by what he heard from Nick
James was worried by what he heard from Nick. Picture: LBC

Nick said: "We are the best forces in the world and the best trained. But we haven't got enough.

"If we didn't have a nuclear deterrent, I've discussed it with friends and we'd move a bridgehead to Gatwick Airport and one to Manchester and introduce martial law straight away.

"I reckon we've got enough air power to last for eight or nine hours."

James put it to him that our current Army is barely better than having nothing at all, he responded: "That's exactly what it is. It is the bare minimum to keep everyone happy.

"We've got a lot of people in the country in political positions who would run our armed forces even further down because they don't see they are required.

"Until an emergency comes in and they say 'Hurry up, we've got to get some conscripts in. What about national call-up again? How long's that going to take?'

"And by the time we've thought about that and put it through parliament, we've already got Russian tanks on the streets of London."

