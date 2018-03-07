The Paedophile Vigilante Group Who Have Secured Over 70 Convictions

A paedophile vigilante group who have helped to secure over 70 convictions have told James O’Brien exactly why they do what they do.

Dark Justice use fake online accounts to pose as children normally between the ages of 11 and 15 to catch online child groomers.

Their latest success saw a man, 60, who believed he was sharing explicit pictures and messages with a 14-year-old girl, convicted of attempting to meet a child under 16 following sexual grooming.

It’s one of 74 convictions the two-man operation based in Newcastle has managed to secure since 2014.

Twenty of those found guilty had been previously convicted.

Dark Justice has helped convict over 70 paedophiles. Picture: LBC

Speaking to James O’Brien on Wednesday, Callum and Scott, who concealed their identity, revealed why they dedicate so much time to catching paedophiles.

“We wasn’t happy with the amount of abuse that was going on in our area,” Scott said.

“The amount of money the government has taken away from the police, and sadly they’ve taken more away again.

“So the problem is not going anywhere, it’s not becoming any less.

“Now groups like ourselves are responsible for almost half of all cases in court.”

Callum explained how the images used to lure paedophiles are from consenting adults who happen to look younger.

“They need photo ID… we need to double check and their details are handed to the police to double check as well,” he said.

“So if someone’s barrister tries to argues that it is a real child, they can’t, because it has been double checked by the police because they’ve got statements from them as well.”

The fascinating interview above covers how they manage to pay their bills and why the pair would never consider joining the police.

Watch it at the top of this page.