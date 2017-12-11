Parent To Transgender Child: I Now Have A Beautiful Daughter

This is the powerful call from a father coming to acceptance of his transgender daughter.

James O'Brien spoke to a father whose son had begun transitioning to female later in life, having felt confused about his gender since the age of six.

Tony told James he wouldn't believe the extent of the difference between his daughter now and her previous character traits as a man - she was essentially a different person.

Not just physical appearance, which was changing with surgery and hormone treatments, but also her interests.

The hardest part for Tony, though, was his wife struggling to accept their daughter: "she can't come to terms with it, she can't see him, or her, in the flesh. She misses out on so much."

Still, he's a proud father, carrying photos of his daughter in his wallet to show his friends.

