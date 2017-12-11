Parent To Transgender Child: I Now Have A Beautiful Daughter

11 December 2017, 16:03

This is the powerful call from a father coming to acceptance of his transgender daughter.

Ten-year-old children are being asked by the NHS whether they are "comfortable in their gender" in official health surveys being completed in schools, it has emerged.

The form given to children in year six to complete asks: "Do you feel the same inside as the gender you were born with? (feeling male or female)".

James O'Brien spoke to a father whose son had begun transitioning to female later in life, having felt confused about his gender since the age of six.

Tony told James he wouldn't believe the extent of the difference between his daughter now and her previous character traits as a man - she was essentially a different person.

Not just physical appearance, which was changing with surgery and hormone treatments, but also her interests.

The hardest part for Tony, though, was his wife struggling to accept their daughter: "she can't come to terms with it, she can't see him, or her, in the flesh. She misses out on so much."

Still, he's a proud father, carrying photos of his daughter in his wallet to show his friends.

Watch the moving conversation at the top of this page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz said it was not constructive to call rational debate racist

Maajid Nawaz: It Is Not Racist To Talk About Muslims In Grooming Gangs

23 hours ago

Matt Frei spoke to Bertie Ahern

Former Taoiseach Says Brexit Does Not Bring Us Closer To A United Ireland

2 days ago

Police respond to the rush hour explosion in Manhattan this morning

New York Explosion Witness Describes Panic And Confusion In Manhattan

3 hours ago