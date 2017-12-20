The Peer's Reaction To James O'Brien's Phrase Is Priceless

20 December 2017, 13:49

James O'Brien got the best possible response when he said one of his favourite phrases to Baron Price.

The peer is a former Trade Minister under David Cameron but stood down in September this year.

Asking Baron Price about Brexit, James said: "I have a little saying on the programme - it's a lot easier to sell tickets to the Ghost Train than it is to sell tickets to the Speak Your Weight Machine."

And the response he got was far better than he ever expected.

Baron Price's response to James was wonderful
Baron Price's response to James was wonderful. Picture: LBC

Watch Baron Price's brilliant response at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz listens to Ola the Comedian

A Comedian's Devastatingly Simple Explanation Of Why Blackface Isn't Funny

2 days ago

Matt Frei and Dominic Grieved

Tory Brexit Rebel: Right Wing Press Are Damaging Our Democracy

4 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller Slams Phone Down After Shelagh Fogarty Tells Him Some Brexit Facts

1 day ago