Raging Man Calls James O'Brien, Can't Explain Why

7 November 2017, 12:15

James O'Brien whipped William into such a rage, by suggesting Boris Johnson and Priti Patel resign, he couldn't remember why he had called in.

A "slip of the tongue" by Boris Johnson could lead to a Briton having to spend five years in an Iranian jail. Priti Patel met with Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, without any diplomats present or minutes taken.

James O'Brien wanted to know what it would take for a government minister to resign in future, or whether they would keep their jobs perpetually.

William called James in a fury saying he would "speak slowly" to allow the LBC presenter to keep up.

But when O'Brien asked William why he was calling, he couldn't give an answer.

"Let's start again, William, what question did you ring in to answer?"

"Err, why start again?"

"Because I'm really confused, it's a sign of my intellectual inadequacy."

"I'm going to let your listeners decide..."

"That's absolutely fine, but what question did you ring in to answer?"

"Did you not hear anything I've just said?"

"I've heard everything you've just said and I don't know what question you think you've answered."

"What question do you think I've not answered?"

Watch the full conversation at the top of this page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz spoke to Grace

Maajid Talks To An Anorexic About Their Heartbreaking Attempts To Ignore Photoshopped Advertising

1 day ago

Edwina Currie

Edwina Currie Says Michael Fallon Has Done "Nothing Wrong"

3 days ago

Scott Solder

The Four Things To Do If You Spot Somebody Being Harassed At Work

4 days ago