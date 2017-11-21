Rat-Loving Vegan Says James Is A "Psychopathic Corpse Eater"

A civil discussion about hunt saboteurs rapidly turned into one about why eating meat is psychopathic.

James O'Brien was discussing a video of a woman on horseback repeatedly whipping a hunt saboteur with a riding crop.

The video shows the rider demanding the man “get off my horse” as she repeatedly strikes the masked protester who tried to grab onto the animal’s reigns.

The LBC presenter spoke to a saboteur about the video but the conversation quickly took a turn.

Laura said she loved rats: "I love rats. I sabotage rat traps all the time. Break them, get rid of them, throw them away, if I see any trap for any animal it goes."

James replied that vermin cause disease and their population thusly needs control.

"But the animals were there first," Laura replied. "If you look up the clinical definition it's actually psychopathic."

"It's psychopathic to eat meat?"

"Yes. No, I wasn't talking about eating meat, I'm on about killing animals."

"But you've got to kill them first, surely? You'd rather I killed it before eating it, as opposed to taking a bite out of a living animal."

"Actually one of the arguments I regularly use with people is if you're going to tell me you're a carnivore, you should be able to chase down a foal in the street and grab it. Eat it raw, eat it live. Only then will I not have a problem with you consuming meat."

"Do you get invited to a lot of dinner parties, Laura?"

"I throw a lot of dinner parties and all my vegan friends come round and we laugh about people that eat corpses."

