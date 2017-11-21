Rat-Loving Vegan Says James Is A "Psychopathic Corpse Eater"

21 November 2017, 14:50

A civil discussion about hunt saboteurs rapidly turned into one about why eating meat is psychopathic.

James O'Brien was discussing a video of a woman on horseback repeatedly whipping a hunt saboteur with a riding crop.

The video shows the rider demanding the man “get off my horse” as she repeatedly strikes the masked protester who tried to grab onto the animal’s reigns.

The LBC presenter spoke to a saboteur about the video but the conversation quickly took a turn.

Laura said she loved rats: "I love rats. I sabotage rat traps all the time. Break them, get rid of them, throw them away, if I see any trap for any animal it goes."

James replied that vermin cause disease and their population thusly needs control.

"But the animals were there first," Laura replied. "If you look up the clinical definition it's actually psychopathic."

"It's psychopathic to eat meat?"

"Yes. No, I wasn't talking about eating meat, I'm on about killing animals."

"But you've got to kill them first, surely? You'd rather I killed it before eating it, as opposed to taking a bite out of a living animal."

"Actually one of the arguments I regularly use with people is if you're going to tell me you're a carnivore, you should be able to chase down a foal in the street and grab it. Eat it raw, eat it live. Only then will I not have a problem with you consuming meat."

"Do you get invited to a lot of dinner parties, Laura?"

"I throw a lot of dinner parties and all my vegan friends come round and we laugh about people that eat corpses."

Watch the conversation at the top of this page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz visibly relishing his conversation with Shahid

Maajid Annihilates Furious Conservative Muslim

1 day ago

Matt Frei speaking to Nicola Horlick

"It's Very Difficult To See Any Immediate Financial Benefit For Leaving The EU"

3 days ago

Georgina Godwin

Zimbabwean Journalist Sheds Tears Of Joy Live On Air As Mugabe Resigns

36 mins ago