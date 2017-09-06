People Like Rees-Mogg Value Life, Unless It's A Migrant Crossing The Med: James O'Brien

James O'Brien asked why people like Jacob Rees-Mogg claim they value life - unless it's the life of an immigrant crossing the Mediterranean.

The Tory MP today revealed he is against abortion at all times, saying that life is special and starts at conception.

But James said it was remarkable how many people concerned about the rights of 'unborn children' didn't care about actual children drowning in the Med.

James O'Brien was discussing Jacob Rees-Mogg's comments. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "Jacob Rees-Mogg has come out against equal marriage and against abortion in any circumstances, even when your raped. Which puts him on the same page as an awful lot of Imams and the lunatic fringe of Islam.

"Jacob Rees-Mogg coming out something which would fit very very well in Pakistan, where if your daughter is raped, you are allowed to forgive the rapist and if you forgive the rapist then the daughter has no recourse to the law. Parents can do the forgiveness. I kid you not.

"Jacob Rees-Mogg subscribes to a very similar school of thought, but people who think that they despise Pakistani moral hypocrisy will be cheering Jacob Rees-Mogg to the rafters.

"And I would cautiously suggest that people who suddenly claim compassion and care for unborn lives, they're usually precisely the same people who rush and race to display callousness and cruelty to born lives who happen to be on a boat crossing the Mediterranean. Weird that."