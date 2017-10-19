Regretful Brexiteer Tells James: “My French Wife Still Hasn’t Forgiven Me”

19 October 2017, 14:04

“I’m embarrassed to say I’m actually a Leave voter, I was doing it on a very logical level and forgot the person I live with,” this remorseful caller who’s married to a French woman told James O’Brien.

Dave got in touch as Theresa May vowed to make it as easy as possible for EU citizens to remain in the UK after Brexit.

In a Facebook post, the Prime Minister insisted the application process for settled status would be "streamlined" and the cost "as low as possible".

But, that was unlikely to settle Dave’s predicament as he told James how his wife of 15 years was still struggling to come to terms with his vote to leave the bloc.

“She wasn’t very impressed,” the LBC caller said. “There’s a lot of trust that was lost between my partner and myself.

“She said she’d find it difficult to forgive me for doing it, even though I explained to her ‘I wasn’t even thinking about you’.”

He added: “I feel terrible.”

Watch the pair’s entertaining conversation above.

