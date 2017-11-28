Sadiq Khan: The Only Way To Stop An Extreme Tory Brexit Is A Labour Government

28 November 2017, 11:24

A major US bank claims the prospect of a government under Jeremy Corbyn is a more serious threat to British asset markets than Brexit - Sadiq Khan disagrees.

A major US bank is warning a Jeremy Corbyn-led government is a bigger risk than Brexit.

Morgan Stanley says if Labour were to come to power in a snap election next year, the FTSE 100 could crash by 32 per cent by 2019.

During the #SpeakToSadiq phone-in with James O'Brien, the London Mayor said he completely disagreed with Morgan Stanley's assessment.

Sadiq said the report was "disingenuous" and did not chime with private conversations he has had with the investment bank and other financial institutions, whose Brexit concerns are "extremely worrying."

"I've not met anybody since June, when it became more likely than less that Jeremy Corbyn would be Prime Minister, who said they were going to leave the country because of him," the Mayor said.

"The concerns people have got is around an extreme hard Brexit and, I tell you this, if there was a Labour government led by Jeremy Corbyn, we wouldn't have a extreme Tory hard Brexit."

Watch the clip at the top of this page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz visibly relishing his conversation with Shahid

Maajid Annihilates Furious Conservative Muslim

9 days ago

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Emma Thompson: Boris Johnson Is Doing "Sweet FA" About Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

3 days ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in Spring 2018

Gurmpy About The Royal Wedding? Shelagh Fogarty Has A Message For You

1 day ago