The Simple Test For If Your Workplace Behaviour Is Inappropriate

30 October 2017, 12:25

Is your behaviour in the workplace inappropriate? This simple test will give you the answer.

Caller Steve, who has a background in trading, says issues regarding what you can do and say in the workplace came up frequently in his organisation so they adopted an easy to follow guide.

Steve told James that if you ask yourself all these questions you can probably come up with whether what has been said or done is appropriate behaviour or not.

This is the set of questions to ask yourself:

Would you have behaved like this or said it in the presence of a member or your family?

Would you go home at end of the day and talk about what you did?

Would you have done or said this on the interview panel to join the organisation?

Would you say, or do this, if a film crew was present making a documentary about you at work?

Would you like your partner, son, daughter or member of your family to have this said or done to them?

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid equated having a reputation for groping with being called out publicly

"Having A Reputation For Groping Is As Damning As Being Called Out Publicly"

23 hours ago

Matt Frei spoke to Lord Heseltine

Michael Heseltine: I Still Have Friends In The Party Who Want To Kill Brexit Too

9 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty Shares Her Own Experience Of Being Groped At The BBC

3 hours ago