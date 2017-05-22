Social Care Cap Will Help The Rich, Warns James O'Brien

22 May 2017, 11:58

Social Care Cap Will Help The Rich, Warns James O'Brien

The Conservatives are about to perform a U-turn over their controversial "dementia tax" policy by adding a cap. But that will just help the rich, says James O'Brien.

01:43

Theresa May has announced a U-turn on their social care policy, by adding a cap on total costs. But that will just help the rich, warns James O'Brien.

Speaking in Wales, Mrs May said: "This manifesto says that we will come forward with a consultation paper, a government green paper.

"And that consultation will include an absolute limit on the amount people have to pay for their care costs."

But James O'Brien warns that the richer you are, the more you will benefit from that.

James said: "The caller who stuck with me the most was Angela, describing the £140,000 house that her and her late husband worked and scrimped and saved to buy in Peterborough because they wanted to pass it on to their only child.

"They worked and because they had her quite late in life, they wanted to be sure that if they weren't around to look after her personally, then they would be able to leave behind some money to ensure that she was insulated from some of the colder realities of life.

"And Angela has already been widowed so their fears in a sense of not being around arguably are coming true. If they bring in a cap on how much can be paid, for house is worth £135,000.

"Unless the cap is pretty much the same as the threshold, she's going to lose all the money, all that little extra. She'll keep £100,000, but she's going to lose 30% of what she was hoping to leave to her child.

"Whereas, depending on where the cap is, someone with a couple of million quid is going to get help."

Caller Angela Explains Why Tories' Social Care Policy Is Unfair

Caller Angela Explains Why Tories' Social Care Policy Is Unfair

02:30

Speaking to James, Angela said that she will give up a greater percentage of her assets to pay for care than someone who has a more expensive house.

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
James O'Brien on NHS and social care

James O'Brien Says Tory Policy On Social Care Is 'Opposite Of The NHS'
Nigel Farage LBC Studio

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch Live From 7pm

Katie Hopkins In Tears

Katie Gets Tearful While Delivering Message To The 'Rape Squads Of Britain'

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien Snap Election

James O'Brien's Thought Provoking Take On Snap Election

James O'Brien Waving Hands

Furious Trump Fan Flounders When Asked To Name Just One Media "Lie"
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz on Theresa May

Maajid: The Tories Have Gone For The Most Vulnerable Sectors Of Our Society

1 day ago

Matt talking to camera

"Why Donald Trump Did What Barack Obama Failed To Do"

1 month ago

Shelagh Fogarty Peter Whittle

Shelagh Challenges Ukip Deputy: Feelings About Immigration Are Not Facts

3 days ago

General Election 2017