Alfie Evans: The Call From An 'Amazing' Mum That Left James O'Brien In Pieces

Doctors told Ellie she should turn off her daughter's life support, so she did. But her daughter survived. This is her full story, that left James O'Brien in pieces.

James was discussing the case of baby Alfie Evans in Liverpool, where doctors applied to a judge to be allowed to end care for him against his parents' wishes.

Ellie had a similar experience. She was advised by doctors to switch off life support for her daughter and she agreed they could.

But the little girl was a fighter and survived. She is now nearly three. And that led Ellie to think: "Maybe they can get it wrong."

James O'Brien got emotional listening to Ellie's powerful story. Picture: LBC

She told James: "I would never have thought about going on the internet and getting people to support me, like they did with Charlie Gard. It made me think that I'm the worst person in the world.

"I felt so guilty. But I know that nothing can help my daughter.

"She is severely disabled, her brain is not right. We know that we will have to bury our child."

Ellie's was one of several calls James received on the topic which left listeners in tears.

